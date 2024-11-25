Latest News

Upgraded Points, a company that provides information on credit cards, reward programs, travel information, and supplementary information concerning travel and credit cards, just released its 2024 Holiday Hosting Report. This study uses a recent survey of over 1,700 U.S. adults to examine how Americans approach planning and budgeting for holiday gatherings.

The statistics showed a majority of Americans plan to host or attend gatherings this holiday season. In 2024, 57% of U.S. adults plan on hosting a holiday gathering, and 70% plan to attend one. Among those opting out of hosting, the most common reasons are limited space (38%) and the cost associated with hosting holiday events (26%).

It was found hosts often carry the load of organizing multiple holiday gatherings for their social circles. Across all age and income groups, the average host puts on 2 to 3 holiday events each season. Holiday hosts also feel the strain of high prices with nearly half (44%) feeling pressure to spend more than they should, and a similar portion (45%) expecting hosting will strain their household budget. Food was shown to be the leading holiday hosting expense, representing the largest spending category for nearly two-thirds of hosts.

When it comes to different statistics from different age groups, Gen Zers host the largest parties at around 18 guests per gathering, which is 2 more than the average. Despite this Millennials lead in spending, with budgeting reaching $878 for holiday hosting.

For more findings and the full report by Upgraded Points, visit upgradedpoints.com/news/holiday-hosting-report-2024/.

On By Celia Neukam

