Wilstem Wildlife Park will soon be bringing back their Winter Fest Light Show from November 29th through January 4th. This event will feature a drive-thru light show and the option for evening drive-thru safari tours.

The Winter Fest costs $25 per vehicle and will be a drive-thru Christmas and Holiday-themed light show with large-scale light installations of a Christmas town, Santa, reindeer games, a light tunnel, dinosaurs, a safari set, elves, and much more.

Guests can get the full experience by purchasing the Twilight Drive-Thru Safari, including an animal experience in addition to the Light Show. Those choosing this option will arrive before 5 PM and experience the Drive-Thru Safari. Guests will also have the opportunity to park and visit the Roos and Crew barn which is open until 6:30 PM to see even more animals. Afterward, vehicles will loop back around to the Wilstem entrance to queue up for the Winter Fest Light Show. The cost for the Twilight Drive Thru Safari self-guided tour is $30 for adults, $24 for children ages 3-12, and $27 for seniors aged 65 and over.

For more details, the specific dates of availability, or to purchase tickets, visit wilstem.com/lightshow.