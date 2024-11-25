The Daviess County Rural Water System (DCRWS) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers in specific areas. This advisory affects residents near the intersection of 400 East and 1200 East, including County Road 400 North, Boggs West Circle, and North Private Road 1180 East.

Customers are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before use. This precaution should be followed until further notice. Updates will be provided when the advisory is lifted.

For more information, customers can contact the DCRWS directly.