Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announced the 2024 Indiana Presidential Electoral College Electors Meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 17th at 10 am EST in the Indiana Statehouse, House of Representatives Chamber.

The historical, constitutional, event, which dates back to 1816, will be Indiana’s 54th meeting of Indiana’s Electoral College. 22 Presidential Electors and Alternate Electors from around the state will meet and cast Indiana’s 11 Electoral Votes for President-Elect Donald J. Trump for Vice-President Elect J.D. Vance. At the conclusion of the meeting, certification documents will be executed to formally notify the U.S. House of Representatives of the results of Indiana’s Presidential Election.

The Indiana House of Representatives viewing galleries will be open to the public at 9:45 AM. The meeting will be conducted by Secretary Morales with assistance from representatives of the three branches of state government, Statehouse Chaplain Matthew Barnes, and staff of the Indiana Election Division.

The meeting will be live-streamed and can be viewed at: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1619091346?pwd=dCEi7AIXKFHsarbOX8eFuVO8eQCnjO.1