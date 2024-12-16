Lay women and men are invited to attend an open house for Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology’s Graduate Program either in person at Saint Meinrad on Saturday, February 22, or online on Tuesday, February 25, at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.

Prospective students can tour the campus, attend liturgy, share meals with current students, sit in on class, speak with administrators, and receive a complimentary overnight stay. Register to attend by Monday, February 17. For more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/openhouse.

Those interested who cannot attend the open house may schedule a personalized visit with complimentary accommodations, sit in on a weekday course, and meet with an advisor. To request a personal campus visit, please email apply@saintmeinrad.edu or call 800-634-6723.

You can hear about the transformative academic journey from current Saint Meinrad Graduate students like Cassie Schutzer of Louisville, KY. “The Graduate Theology Program has reignited my first love of the Lord,” says Cassie. “My faith deepens with every class I take, every conversation I have, and every new thing I learn about God.”

Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers a Master of Arts degree in theology, as well as specialization certificates in Scripture, Church history, pastoral studies, and more. Post-graduate certificates are available in spiritual direction and reflective practices.

Courses are open to lay women and men and to permanent deacons. For more information, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/.