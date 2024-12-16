Jasper High School placed 6th overall in the state at the We the People Competition last week, which is the best finish for Jasper High School. Additionally, the Unit 1 group from Jasper won the Best Unit Award.

The primary goal of the We the People program is to promote civic competence and responsibility among Indiana’s elementary, middle, and high school students.

The program includes an instructional component, focused on enhancing student’s understanding of the institutions of American constitutional democracy and discovering the contemporary relevance of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and a culminating activity of a sustained congressional hearing in which students “testify” before a panel of judges. Students demonstrate their understanding of constitutional principles and have opportunities to evaluate, take, and defend positions on relevant historical and contemporary issues.

We the People is a course available to seniors at Jasper High School.