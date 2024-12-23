Ivy Tech/Jasper-Dubois County Public Library today announced that applications are open for Code/IT Academy, a 10-week upskilling program to help Hoosiers acquire in-demand tech skills and access higher paying jobs. The spring 2024 session prepares participants to pass the CompTIA IT Fundamentals Certification Exam. Code/IT is a partnership between The Mill in Monroe County, Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI), and Ivy Tech Bloomington.

“We’re really excited to offer this expanding program in Washington County,” said Christine Golden, Director, Jasper-Dubois County Public Library. “Classes are at the Jasper Public Library and the instruction is streamed live from Ivy Tech instructors in Bloomington. Our staff is there to facilitate the class as the participants go through the training together. There’s a great sense of camaraderie and excitement. The course is completely free, and Code/IT even covers the cost of the certification exam. We have seen increasing enrollment with hopes of filling 30 spots this session.”

Code/IT’s ten weeks of free training prepares individuals for certifications and jobs in areas such as web development, IT administration, CompTIA Security+, and Amazon Web Services Cloud Practitioner. Ivy Tech instructors teach three sessions of Code/IT a year on a variety of in-demand topics. This spring, the program is a beginner-level certification that teaches basic computer and technology skills. It covers how computers work, troubleshooting problems, keeping devices safe, and using software and networks.

Registration for the session on CompTIA IT Fundamentals is open now and closes February 4, 2025. Class starts February 18 and meets twice a week in the evenings. More details and the application form are available at https://codeitacademy.dimensionmill.org/spring-2025-registration.

“We’re excited to prepare these students for a career in the tech industry” said Haley Pritchett, Program Manager, Code/IT Academy at The Mill, the nonprofit entrepreneurship center that runs Code/IT Academy. “There are hundreds of thousands of unfilled tech jobs in the US. This is a great opportunity to start on a promising career track.”

Students often form study groups together to prepare for the exam, Pritchett noted, and the program covers the cost of the exam, including a second chance when needed. Code/IT Academy is funded through a $1.4 million READI grant. Residents of Monroe, Washington, Crawford, Dubois, Daviess, and Orange counties.