Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide has announced Chad Dick as the new Chief of the Jasper Police Department, effective January 6, 2025. Dick will succeed Chief Nathan Schmitt, who is retiring after serving in the role since August 2017.

Chad Dick brings over 25 years of experience as an Indiana State Trooper, most recently serving as a Lieutenant at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. His extensive background includes expertise in law enforcement operations, community engagement, and leadership development. Dick has honed his skills as a supervisor with the Indiana State Police and as a compliance specialist and training staff member at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, focusing on strategic planning, personnel management, and advanced training.

In addition to his operational knowledge, Dick is well-versed in modern policing strategies and emerging technologies. He aims to foster a culture of integrity, empathy, and excellence within the Jasper Police Department, recognizing the critical role the police chief plays in shaping departmental policies and community relations.

Assistant Chief Aaron Persohn, a seasoned officer with over 19 years of law enforcement experience, will lead the department in the interim until Chief Dick is officially sworn in.