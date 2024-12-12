In a recent post on social media, The Pint Haus, a cherished cornerstone of Tell City and Perry County, announced it will be closing its doors on January 1, 2025. The news marks the end of an era for a building that has served the community for nearly seven decades, leaving behind a legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

The Pint Haus opened in June 2021, amidst a challenging time when many businesses struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Defying the odds, it quickly became a beacon of hope and camaraderie for locals and visitors alike. With its motto of “great food, fun, and friends,” The Pint Haus succeeded in providing a welcoming space where people could gather, relax, and create memories.

The building itself has been a Tell City icon since 1955, operating as a bar under various owners for nearly 70 years. In its most recent chapter, The Pint Haus rose to prominence, earning the title of Best Tavern in Perry County for three consecutive years—2022, 2023, and 2024. This accolade is a testament to the love and loyalty it inspired in its patrons.

The heartfelt announcement expressed deep gratitude to the community for its unwavering support. The owners reflected on their mission to offer a refuge from life’s stresses and to foster connections that would endure beyond the walls of the establishment. They credited the bar’s success entirely to their customers, whose patronage and enthusiasm made The Pint Haus more than just a business—it became a gathering place and a home away from home.

As the owners prepare to transition into retirement, they remain hopeful that the legacy of The Pint Haus will continue. The property is now for sale, offering an opportunity for someone to carry this community landmark into its next chapter.

Until then, The Pint Haus will remain open through December 31, 2024, inviting everyone to celebrate its incredible journey. It’s a chance to relive cherished memories, share laughter, and bid farewell to a place that has meant so much to so many.

For more information about the property sale, those interested can contact Cheryl Arnold with 21st Century at 812-686-1433.