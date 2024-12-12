A stabbing on Hillcrest Avenue in Daviess County led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man on December 11, 2024.

At approximately 2:54 PM, officers responded to a report of a man with head injuries.

Upon arrival, they discovered 47-year-old Daniel Meinhart had been stabbed multiple times in the head and neck.

Detectives later arrested Kyle Hovis, who now faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

This is a developing story.