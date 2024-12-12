Residents in Haysville recently opened their mailboxes to find an intriguing notice inviting them to revive the cherished Haysville Somerfest. The flyer calls for community members to step forward and help revive the festival, known for its fellowship, music, food, and activities.

A meeting to discuss the event’s plans will take place at Christ Lutheran Church on Tuesday, January 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Organizers are seeking volunteers to assist with planning, preparation, and running the celebration. Roles include organizing activities, coordinating entertainment and food, and managing logistics.

The Haysville Somerfest has long been a tradition that fosters community spirit and creates lasting memories for families and visitors alike. After years of absence, the effort to bring it back depends on the support of dedicated volunteers.

For those passionate about community events or who have fond memories of past Somerfest celebrations, this is a chance to help restore a vital part of Haysville’s history.