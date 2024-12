In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Lauren Hinkle, Membership Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to talk about the various upcoming winter-time programs happening at the YMCA, various membership plans, and why gifting a YMCA membership is the perfect gift for the Christmas season.

Register for courses and events by visiting their website: https://tricountyymca.org/

