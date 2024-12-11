The Indiana Department of Health Mobile Unit will visit the Martin County Health Department on December 18, providing a variety of vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Available vaccines include COVID-19, flu (including high-dose flu for seniors), and RSV vaccines. The RSV vaccine is limited to individuals aged 60 and older. Additionally, there will be a limited supply of RSV and shingles vaccines for those with commercial insurance.
Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled by calling 812-247-3303. The health department is located on Water Street in Shoals. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their families during the winter season.
You must be logged in to post a comment.