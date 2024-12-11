The Indiana Department of Health Mobile Unit will visit the Martin County Health Department on December 18, providing a variety of vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Available vaccines include COVID-19, flu (including high-dose flu for seniors), and RSV vaccines. The RSV vaccine is limited to individuals aged 60 and older. Additionally, there will be a limited supply of RSV and shingles vaccines for those with commercial insurance.

Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be scheduled by calling 812-247-3303. The health department is located on Water Street in Shoals. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their families during the winter season.