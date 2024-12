In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, of the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the success of the 2024 Festival of Trees, what upcoming events are being held in the Museum for Christmas, including the Cookie Walk, holiday hours, and why a Dubois County Museum Membership is the perfect holiday gift!

Find them online for details on upcoming events:

