Sally Rasche, 38, of Bristow passed away Monday December 2, 2024 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Sally was born March 30, 1986 in Washington, IN. She married Shawn Rasche in Tell City in January of 2023.

Surviving are her husband, Shawn Rasche of Bristow, daughters, Winter Rasche, Jasmine Stout, Willow Stout, and Kailey Hagedorn; one son, Jayden Stout; parents, Ken and Brenda (Norris) Burress of Ferdinand; birth mother, Vicki Blawson of Eustis, FL; brother, Steven Hartigan of Vincennes; sisters, Susan Hartigan of Vincennes, Stacey Sizemore of Jacksonville, FL., and Stephanie Blosser of Tevares, FL. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Savannah Stout.

Visitation will be Monday, December 9th from 10:00 AM Eastern Time until Noon at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. A service will begin at Noon. Burial will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Huntingburg. Online condolences may be shared at becherfuneralhome.com