Daniel S. Schnarr, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.

Danny was born on May 25, 1950, in Jasper, Indiana, to Radius “Perp” and Ruby (Stepro) Schnarr. He married Kathleen Sander on June 26, 1971, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a 1968 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was co-owner of Schnarr Electric.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the American Legion #147.

Danny enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, and watching and listening to sporting events, especially IU sports.

Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Schnarr, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Amy Schnarr, Jasper, IN, one son, Scott Schnarr, Jasper, IN, one granddaughter, Natalie Schnarr, Charlotte, NC, five sisters, Suzann Barron, Sonia (Richard) Klem, Leesa Beyke, Julie Schroeder, Tina Jochum, two brothers, Mike (Brenda) Schnarr and Rick (Ruth) Schnarr, all of Jasper, IN, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are two sisters, Sandra Schnarr and Sheila Flamion and an infant brother, David Schnarr.

A Memorial Mass for Daniel S. Schnarr will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. There will be no burial at this time.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

