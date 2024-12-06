The 2nd annual Daviess Community Hospital Festival of Trees lit up the Montgomery Ruritan Club on November 16, bringing together holiday cheer and community generosity to support vital healthcare programs. The festive evening welcomed 30 attendees and raised an impressive $9,019 for the Daviess Community Hospital Mobile Integrated Health and Perinatal Pathways programs.
The highlight of the evening was the People’s Choice Award, which went to Tree #5, “Champaign on Ice,” decorated by Apex Enterprise. This stunning tree featured shades of gold and blush, adorned with crystals, white lights, and crowned with a beautifully decorated topper. The decorators, Heather and Darla Truelove, both residents of Montgomery, represented Apex Enterprise in crafting this elegant masterpiece.
The event’s success was made possible by the dedicated efforts of the Festival of Trees committee, comprised entirely of DCH employees. The committee members include:
- Carrie Shaw – Chair
- Shawna O’Kelley Brinson – Co-Chair
- Lauren Wininger – Event Manager
- Nancy Devine
- Melissa Potts
- Chrissy Wininger
- Chrissy Browning
- Mel Wininger
- Shannon Christie
- Sharyn Fountain
- Miranda Schneider
Special thanks go to Greg Litherland, who served as the master of ceremonies, and J Yagle, who conducted the auction of the beautifully decorated trees.
This year’s event was generously supported by sponsors, whose contributions helped make the evening a success:
- Platinum Sponsor: Thompson Insurance
- Gold Sponsor: United Excavating & General Contracting
- Silver Sponsor: Daviess-Martin REMC
The evening’s schedule featured a mix of activities, including public tree viewing and voting, a catered meal, a silent auction, and the highly anticipated live auction. Attendees enjoyed the festive atmosphere while contributing to programs that enhance community health and support mothers and babies in the region.
Daviess Community Hospital extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who participated, sponsored, and volunteered to make this event a success. Together, the community has made a meaningful impact, helping to ensure better health outcomes for those who need it most.
For more information about Daviess Community Hospital and its community initiatives, visit dchosp.org.
