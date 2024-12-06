Drivers need to prepare for an upcoming extended bridge closure and lane closures in Henderson to accommodate work on Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing (ORX).

The Adams Lane bridge over US 41 is scheduled to close on or after Monday, December 9th, and is expected to be closed until spring. Crews are completing extensive work and replacing the superstructure, which includes the beams and bridge deck. They will also make upgrades to the barrier and guardrail.

The long-term closure is expected to begin around 9 AM on Monday, after the morning commute. Signed detours will be in place utilizing Airline Road and Southside Drive. US 41 (Pennyrile Parkway) under the Adams Lane bridge is expected to be reduced to a single lane in each direction during much of the work. Drivers should slow down, use caution, and pay close attention while adjusting to the change.

After the work on the Adams Lane overpass bridge is complete, crews will turn their attention to the Airline Road overpass bridge, which is being replaced as part of the I-69 ORX project. That work is expected to start in spring 2025. More details will be provided closer to the date.

For more information about the I-69 ORX project, visit I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.