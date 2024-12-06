Kimball International recently announced their Boston showroom was awarded WELL Certification at the Platinum level by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). WELL Platinum is the highest pinnacle of health achievement that helps organizations collect employee feedback and monitor ongoing building performance. This designation marks an important achievement and visible commitment to supporting the health and well-being of their staff, visitors, and the broader community.

Individuals who visit WELL Certified spaces can feel confident they are designed and operated to meet industry standards for health and well-being. Through this data-driven approach to health and well-being efforts, Kimball International earned points based on performance outcomes for various policy, design, and operational strategies including WELL’s 10 core concepts: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

In addition to the Boston showroom, Kimball International’s corporate headquarters, located in Jasper, Indiana, and their Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles showrooms are also WELL Platinum certified. Their corporate headquarters and all seven nationwide showrooms are WELL Equity and Health and Safety Rating certified.

Their Boston, MA showroom, located at 281 Summer Street on the 1st Floor, can be viewed online at kimballinternational.com/resources-showrooms/boston-showroom.html.