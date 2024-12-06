The Asociación Latinoamericana del Sur de Indiana (ALASI) recently announced Rossina Sandoval Monsivais is the new Executive Director of the ALASI Resource Center.

Born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, México, a vibrant industrial border city where Mexican and American cultures seamlessly blend, Rossina grew up immersed in a dynamic bicultural environment. Her K-12 education at a bilingual school, where instruction was equally divided between English and Spanish, laid the foundation for her lifelong passion for global skills and multiculturalism.

Rossina pursued higher education in Saltillo, Coahuila, earning a degree in Psychology. Later, she moved to Vancouver, Canada, where she specialized in Early Childhood Education. After opening a private practice in Mexico, Rossina worked as a psychologist and ESL teacher for eight years before relocating to Dubois County with her husband, Daniel.

This multicultural journey inspired her to focus professionally on creating systems that support the acculturation process for migrants while celebrating cultural diversity.

In Dubois County, she served as a case manager and System of Care Coordinator at LifeSpring Health Systems and now serves on its board of directors. She later became the Director of Community Engagement at Southwest Dubois County Schools, where her focus was on creating equitable and culturally competent systems to ensure access to quality education for all students.

As Executive Director of the ALASI Resource Center, Rossina will lead the organization’s mission to remove barriers to access for the Latino population while expanding cultural competency. ALASI provides education and resources to sustain systems of equity by celebrating culture, promoting education equity, building partnerships, and developing resources that create a thriving community.

For more information about ALASI and its programs, visit alasiindiana.com