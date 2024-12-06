The Kimball Electronics Gives (KE Gives) 80-member employee giving circle selected 13 charities to receive grants during its 2024 Giving Tuesday Fall Granting Event.

A total of $14,500 was granted.

KE Gives, which is employee driven (though the company does provide monetary matches) is one of several ways the company demonstrates its purpose of Creating Quality for Life for communities where it operates, as well as in communities where remote employees live. In 2019, Kimball Electronics set a target to donate up to 1% of its total annual net income in time, talent, and treasure.

2024 grant recipients are:

$3,000: Dove Recovery House For Women (Jasper)

$2,000: Dubois County Special Olympics (Jasper)

$1,000: Dubois County Habitat for Humanity (Jasper)

$1,000: Crisis Connection (Jasper)

$1,000: Million Meal Movement (Indianapolis)

$1,000: Alzheimer’s Association (Jasper)

$1,000: Little Red Door Cancer Agency (Indianapolis)

$1,000: Family Promise of Greater Indianapolis (Indianapolis)

$1,000: Anderson Woods (Bristow, IN)

$1,000: Freedom Reins Therapeutic Riding (Jasper)

$500: Big Brothers Big Sisters (Indianapolis)

$500: Heritage Community Initiatives (Braddock, PA)

$500: Parents Supporting Education (Jasper)

To date, 36 charities have shared in $68,936 since the giving circle started in 2018.

The Granting Event included a guest speaker, Indianapolis lawyer Dwayne Isaacs, who participated in a Q and A session, themed “The Paths of Good.” Last year, Isaacs was tasked with giving away $13 million dollars to local charities on behalf of an HR director of a VA hospital, Terry Kahn, who passed away. No one knew the extent of Kahn’s wealth until he died.

“It started out as a feeling of an incredible responsibility that Terry had given me, and it turned into an incredible gift that Terry had given me. I mean that. Who gets to give away $13 million? I got to meet so many wonderful people and was introduced to so many wonderful organizations. It truly ended up being an absolute gift,” says Isaacs. “I’m now personally making annual gifts to a handful of these organizations because they’ve become kind of near and dear to my heart.”

Isaacs was featured on CBS Sunday Morning last year when word began to spread about Kahn’s generosity.

For more information, contact Scott Saalman, Director, Social Responsibility, Kimball Electronics.