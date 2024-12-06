The Daviess County Highway Department has announced two road closures set to take place this upcoming week.

Beginning on Monday, December 9th, 2024, at 8 AM, crews will be repairing 900E between 500-550N. The road will be closed with no-thru traffic from Monday, December 9th, 2024, until Wednesday, December 11th, 2024, weather permitting. The official detour route is as follows.

Crews will also be repairing 900E between 925N-1000N beginning on Thursday, December 12th, 2024. The road will be closed with no-thru traffic from Thursday, December 12th, 2024 until Friday, December 13th, 2024, if weather permits. The official detour can be found below.