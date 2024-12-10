The Jasper City Hall, Street Departments, and all Utilities Administrative Offices are set to be closed on Tuesday, December 24th, 2024, and Wednesday, December 25th, 2024, for Christmas, as well as on Tuesday, December 31st, 2024, and Wednesday, January 1st, 2025 for New Year’s.

Trash and recycling pickups during these closures will be moved to alternative dates as follows:

Trash and regular recycling pickup originally set for Tuesday, December 24th, 2024, will be moved to Monday, December 23rd, 2024

Trash and regular recycling pickup originally set for Wednesday, December 25th, 2024, will be moved to Thursday, December 26th, 2024

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup originally set for Tuesday, December 31st, 2024, will be moved to Monday, December 30th, 2024

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup originally set for Wednesday, January 1st, 2025, will be moved to Thursday, January 2nd, 2025

Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the weeks will be on the regular schedule. The city advises residents to place trash and recycling at the curbside by 7 AM.

The Jasper Street Department and Resouce Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, December 28th, 2024, and Saturday, January 4th, 2025.