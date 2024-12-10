Pictured from left: Chief of Police Caleb Lankford, Officer Robert Smith, Officer Jacob Gambill, Executive Director of Growth and Development of Rehabilitation/Orthopedic Service Lines Dave Graber, and Officer Johnny Lagle after the swearing-in ceremony.

Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is welcoming the addition of two new police officers, Jacob Gambill and Robert Smith, to its police department. The officers were officially sworn in during a ceremony held on December 9th in the hospital boardroom, with Chief Financial Officer April Settles administering the oaths.

Jacob Gambill, who joins the department as a part-time officer, previously served with the Worthington Police Department in Greene County. Robert Smith, the department’s newest full-time officer, comes with a strong background in law enforcement from the Sullivan County area.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Police Caleb Lankford, Officer Johnny Lagle, Executive Director of Growth and Development of Rehabilitation/Orthopedic Service Lines Dave Graber, and other hospital leaders.

For more information, contact Daviess Community Hospital at (812) 254-2760 or visit dchosp.org.