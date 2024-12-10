Castle Knoll Amphitheater has announced Craig Morgan will perform on their stage along with special guest BlackHawk on Saturday, May 17th, 2025. Gates will open at 6 PM ET and the show will start at 7:30 PM ET.

Craig Morgan is a multi-faceted entertainer who has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, author, celebrated outdoorsman, and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music’s best-loved artists, Morgan has amassed nearly 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard, with signature hits including “Bonre,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” and the multi-week No. 1, “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, songs, and fans. Still drawing tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances, they’ve sold over 7 million albums, and scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s.

New for 2025, three ticket tiers are available for this performance: Gold Circle Reserved Tables, VIP General Admission, and Standard General Admission.

Gold Circle Reserved Tables include four seats at a table, access to the PIT Area, and easy access to restrooms and concessions. Tables are only sold as a full table of 4 seats. Outside chairs are not allowed in the Reserved Table Area, as chairs are provided. A limited number of Reserved Tables is available for the show.

VIP General Admission includes access to the PIT area closest to the stage, and Standard General Admission is hillside and lawn seating. ADA seating is also available. General Admission ticket holders are allowed to bring small folding chairs or blankets into the venue, but seats are not provided in General Admission areas.

A ticket presale is set to take place on Thursday, December 12th, from 9 AM until 11:59 PM ET. To receive the presale password, sign up for their newsletter at CKAMP.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public with no password required on Friday, December 13th, at 9 AM ET. Ticket prices will start at $29.50.

For more information, or to purchase tickets once they become available visit, https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/93681529/craig-morgan-with-blackhawk-paoli-castle-knoll.