Flora J. Stenftenagel, age 97, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 4:23 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2024, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Flora was born in Jasper, Indiana, on June 17, 1927, to Herbert and Albertina (Becher) Eversman. She married James J. “Jim” Stenftenagel on May 14, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 7, 2019.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School and a homemaker. Flora loved her family, reading, writing, genealogy, and traveling the world. She loved music and was a vocalist. She was the oldest member of her beloved Philharmonic Club. She and her husband received the Champion of the Arts Award in 2016.

Flora and her husband, Jim, were charter members of Holy Family Church. She was past-president of the Blessed Virgin Sodality, and she and Jim received the St. Theresa Award for outstanding service to their parish and diocese. They also received the Brute award. Flora sang in the Holy Family Choir for 20 years and served on the parish council and school board.

She was the secretary of Sten’s Corp, which her husband founded in 1957. She was an avid supporter of the Arts, serving on the JCAC Board and the Jasper Community Arts. She was also a member of the VUJC Foundation Board.

Surviving are two sons Mark (Margaret) of Elmhurst, Illinois; Charles (Jan) of Celestine, Indiana; two daughters Sara (Steve) Kieffner of Naples, FL, and Mary Ellen (Brian) Covino Kluth of Golden, Colorado, seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one brother, Dr. Tom Eversman, Jasper, IN, and sister-in-laws, Gerry Giesler, Jasper, IN, Jane (Tom) Eckerle, Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are her brothers, Leonard and Albert Eversman, her sister, Laura Ann Huebner, Jasper, IN, and a son-in-law, Jim Covino.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Flora J. Stenftenagel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the James J. and Flora J. Endowment for Holy Family Church at the Dubois County Community Foundation, Friends of the Arts, or the VUJC Foundation.

