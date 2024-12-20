Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) recently memorialized the legacy of the late Dr. Suresh Lohano through a display of his white physician’s coat and scrub top in custom shadow boxes, now prominently placed in the Acute Care Unit (ACU) and the DCH Health Pavilion at 1805 IN-57, Washington.

In addition, commemorative plaques honoring Dr. Lohano’s service have been installed alongside the shadow boxes in the ACU, Health Pavilion, and the hospital’s OB department.

Dr. Lohano, whose dedication and expertise touched countless lives, left a lasting impact on the hospital and the community. His family’s heartfelt donation of his physician’s coat and scrub top inspired DCH to create these lasting tributes as a symbol of gratitude and remembrance.

To further honor Dr. Lohano’s legacy, DCH announced the construction of a memorial garden at the hospital’s main campus. This peaceful space for reflection and remembrance will serve as a fitting tribute to Dr. Lohano for many years to come. The garden’s design will feature a paved area with a picnic table, a commemorative plaque, and beautiful landscaping. Work on the garden has already begun near the Same Day Surgery side entrance located at the front of the hospital.

The shadow boxes, plaques, and future memorial garden, stands as enduring reminders of Dr. Lohano’s unwavering commitment to patient care. His leadership, expertise, and kindness are remembered fondly by colleagues, patients, and the community he served with such devotion.

DCH invites community members and hospital staff to visit these displays and reflect on the lasting legacy of a physician whose life’s work exemplified care, excellence, and humanity.