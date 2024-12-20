Janalee May was named the 2024 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by their co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.

May works as a registered nurse in the Cardiac Lab. She graduated from the Deaconess School of Nursing in 1984 and began her nursing career in Critical Care at St. Joseph Hospital in Huntingburg. She has been at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center for the past 20 years, first in Cardiac Cath Lab and then in the Cardiac Lab.

May attributes her success as a nurse to her parents, family, and friends and all the wonderful nurses, doctors, and hospital staff who have worked with her during her nursing career.

May grew up in rural Perry County and currently resides in Ferdinand, with her husband, Mike. They have three children, Kelsey (Wayne) McGuire of Alabama, Logan (Stacie) May of Fulda, and Carson May of Ferdinand. They have two grandchildren, Khara McGuire and Leo May.

Other nominees for the award included: Angie Anderson, Volunteer/Guest Services; Abby Brescher, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center; Reina Dubon, Memorial Health Family Medicine; Amber Englert, Ferdinand Family Medicine; Amber Fischer, Radiation Oncology; Jennifer Graber, Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center; Mike May, Environmental Services; Brandy Nord, Quality Services; Kristin Potts, Women’s Center; Chris Raibley, Plant Engineering; Alena Saxon, Human Resources; Melissa Schwenk, Inpatient Rehab Center; Barb Weisman, Volunteer/Guest Services; and Erin Whaley, Radiology.