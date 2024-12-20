Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has closed multiple roads to traffic due to recent flooding.

As of Friday, December 20th, 2024, at 11 AM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
  • Old Road 64 – West of Patoka Road
  • 1st Street in Huntingburg – West of County Road 75 West
By Celia Neukam

