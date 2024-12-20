The Dubois County Community Foundation has named Isabella Harmon, a senior at Jasper High School, as the 2025 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient for Dubois County.

This prestigious scholarship covers full tuition, required fees, and up to $900 annually for books and equipment, supporting four years of undergraduate study at any eligible Indiana nonprofit college or university.

Harmon was selected from a competitive pool of 160 applicants representing all four high schools in Dubois County. Finalists were reviewed by Independent Colleges of Indiana, the statewide administrator of the program, which determined the scholarship recipient.

Known for academic excellence, leadership, character, and community involvement, Harmon plans to pursue a degree in psychology and neuroscience, aspiring to become a clinical or developmental psychologist. She is the daughter of Toby and Sheila Harmon of Jasper.

Since its inception during the 1997-1998 school year, the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to more than 5,300 Indiana students, providing over $490 million in grant funding. The initiative aims to increase educational attainment in Indiana, foster community engagement, and connect scholarship recipients with leaders across various sectors to enhance quality of life statewide.