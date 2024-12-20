The Jasper Chamber of Commerce has announced they are sponsoring a Health Screening open to the public and chamber members. The screening will take place on Friday, January 17th, 2025, from 5:40 AM to 9:00 AM at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

The information offered in a Basic Screening priced at $45 includes:

Blood Pressure

Height and Weight

BMI (Body Mass Index)

Waist Circumference

Tobacco Status

Blood Glucose (Obtained via Blood Draw)

Blood Cholesterol (Includes Total Cholesterol, HDL, LDL, Triglycerides, Cholesterol Ratio – Obtained via Blood Draw)

Chemistry Panel (Obtained via Blood Draw)

The optional extra screenings available and their additional prices are:

Colon Cancer Take-Home Detection Kits (Optional for Those Over Age 50) – $9

PSA (Optional for Men 50 and Older or Those with a Risk for Prostate Cancer – Obtained via Blood Draw) – $22

TSH (Obtained Via Blood Draw) – $14

CBC (Obtained Via Blood Draw) – $14

A15 (Obtained Via Blood Draw) – $20

Participants may drink water and take prescribed medications before the screening but must fast for 12 hours for the blood work in both the basic and optional screenings.

Registration is required and can be made by visiting mhhcc.org/2025jasperchamber and clicking on register online.