t was a busy meeting day across Dubois County on Monday, with both the Board of Commissioners and the County Council coming together to tackle a series of important topics for the year ahead.

The day kicked off with the Dubois County Board of Commissioners meeting, where outgoing County Highway Superintendent Steve Berg delivered his final report to the Board before retiring. Commissioners took a moment to express their gratitude for Berg’s years of service, particularly noting his recent recognition as the 2024 Highway Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.

In other county business, the Board reviewed several proposals, including adjustments to sanitation site hours for the upcoming holiday season. Residents were reminded that the sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The Commissioners also approved the Annual Freeze and Thaw Ordinance, which governs road maintenance during winter months.

The meeting also saw a discussion about grant funds from the county’s opioid settlement. After deliberation, the Board decided to postpone allocating funds until January, pending the creation of new positions within Community Corrections. The decision was made to ensure that opioid recovery centers have access to other available funds.

Additionally, commissioners addressed repairs to the 4-H Swine Barn, discussed county vehicle usage, and approved various Health Department-related items, including a home-visiting program agreement and facility renovation updates. The Board also granted permission for Heart of Jasper to use the courthouse for a February event.

Later in the day, the Dubois County Council met at Jasper City Hall to discuss key appointments and funding matters for the coming year. The Council confirmed several appointments for 2025, including members for the Dubois County Regional Sewer and Water District and the Jasper Economic Development Commission. Other boards, including the Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Solid Waste Management District, also received their appointments.

The Council also made additional appropriations for bridge projects and courthouse security upgrades. The proposed security enhancements include metal detectors, cameras, and new software systems for the courthouse, all part of an ongoing effort to improve safety. Routine fund transfers were approved for various departments, ensuring proper resource allocation for the year ahead.

Colten Pipenger, Executive Director of Dubois Strong, made a brief appearance to formally introduce himself to the Council, expressing appreciation for the organization’s support from local government.

Looking ahead, both the Commissioners and Council will continue their work on 2025 initiatives, with another meeting scheduled for December 30. Those interested in following the discussions can catch both meetings live on the Dubois County Government’s YouTube channel. For more updates, visit duboiscountyin.org or check out the Dubois County Government’s Facebook page.