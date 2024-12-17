The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has introduced Emily Haas as the first Deputy Social Worker, a newly created position aimed at connecting law enforcement with social services to address complex community needs.

Haas graduated on Friday, December 13th, from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy’s Basic Class 234. Her role as Deputy Social Worker is expected to help bridge the gap between public safety and social support, demonstrating the Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to progressive solutions for improving community well-being.

With her specialized training and skills, Haas is well-prepared to take on the responsibilities of this innovative role. The Sheriff’s Office anticipates a positive impact from Haas’s efforts as she works to assist individuals and families throughout Dubois County.