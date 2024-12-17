In a recent post to the Paoli Fire Department’s Facebook page, it was announced that Orange County is making significant progress on the development of a new firefighter training center. The county was fortunate to be selected as one of eight locations across the state to receive a $750,000 firefighter training facility, which will be installed by the state. However, the project required local contributions, including the land, ground preparation, and construction of the slab on which the structure will sit.

The Orange County Commissioners donated five acres for the project, with county crews helping clear the ground. Firefighters from across the county gathered this week to assist in clearing debris, marking the completion of Phase 1. Andis Logging contributed equipment and operators to support the effort, and local businesses, including Hardee’s and KFC, provided meals for volunteers working on-site.

The facility, which is expected to begin construction in the spring, will serve as a vital training resource for county firefighters for generations to come. Much of the remaining work will rely on volunteer labor, donated materials, and community support. EMA Director Rick Emerick was also recognized for his contributions to the project.

Community organizations, businesses, and individuals are invited to participate in this effort through donations or volunteer support. The Paoli Fire Department is providing regular progress updates and a rendering of the future facility on its Facebook page. Follow the page for updates as the project moves forward.