On Thursday, October 31st, 2024, Indiana State Police Jasper District initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information from the Indiana Department of Child Services concerning allegations of neglect on a two-month-old infant with extreme weight loss.

The investigation revealed that Pearl Crowder and Isiah Beavers had allegedly neglected the infant child which resulted in the infant being rushed to the IU Bedford Emergency Hospital and later transported to Riley Children’s Hospital. The infant required emergency medical treatment to survive due to being unconscious from severe malnutrition.

After reviewing the investigation, the Martin County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant on December 13, 2024, for Pearl Crowder and Isiah Beavers. On December 16, 2024, Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Crowder and Beavers on active warrants without incident. Crowder and Beavers were transported to the Martin County Jail where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges-

• Pearl Crowder, 22, Shoals, IN

Neglect of a Dependent Causing Catastrophic Bodily Injury to a Minor- Level 1 Felony

• Isiah Beavers, 23, Shoals, IN