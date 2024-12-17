Nadine W. Pund, age 78, of Boonville, Indiana, passed away at 8:31 a.m., Sunday, December 15, 2024, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, after a lengthy illness.

She was born on February 3, 1946, to Loice and Stella (Cook) Webb; and was united in marriage to Theodore Pund. Nadine was a lifelong hair stylist up until her health wouldn’t allow her to continue. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore Pund; daughter, Melanie Guthrie; step-daughters, Sherry Powers and Marilyn Colasanti; brother, Harold (Barb) Webb; sister-in-law, Theresa (Terri) Dicus; brother-in-law; Francis Pund; four grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for Nadine Pund will be held at 1:30 p.m., C.S.T., on Thursday, December 20, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Dale, Indiana. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com