The English Civic Club has unveiled plans for its annual Christmas decorating contests, inviting businesses, churches, and residents within the town limits of English to showcase their creativity under this year’s theme, “Winter Wonderland.”

The contest will feature two categories: one for businesses and churches, and another for residential properties. A revolving trophy will be awarded to the business or church that best embodies the theme, while cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50 will go to the top three residential displays.

Participants are asked to have their Christmas lights on from December 15 through December 22, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., as judging will take place during these hours.

Displays will be evaluated on the following criteria:

Artistic Merit (30 points): Design, composition, and coordinated theme.

Originality (20 points): Uniqueness and modern takes on traditional decorations.

Use of Technology (20 points): Elements like music synchronization and storytelling.

Ingenuity (30 points): Creative use of structures and surroundings.

Judges for the event include Mike Gillespie of Corydon, Christine Harbeson-Knies from the Community Foundation of Crawford County, and Eli Redding, a student at Hillsdale College.

Prizes will be awarded and delivered to winners by December 23. The Civic Club encourages residents and visitors to explore the festive displays throughout town and to express their gratitude to those who help make the season bright.