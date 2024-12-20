Latest News

A verbal altercation outside the SureStay Hotel on Wernsing Road in Jasper ended tragically when Jakahri KeyShaun Curry, 20, of Macon, Georgia, shot and killed Lawrence Jonte Walker of Cleveland, Ohio, in the parking lot.

The incident occurred around 2 PM yesterday. Police located Curry inside the hotel and took him into custody.

Walker succumbed to his injuries at Deaconess Memorial Hospital.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have not yet released specific charges.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as they are made available to us.

On By Jared Atkins

