Forest Park Junior-Senior High School invites eighth-grade students and their parents to attend the High School Scheduling Night on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Forest Park Auditorium.

During the session, parents and students will receive information about Indiana’s updated graduation requirements and career and technical opportunities available at the high school level. Eighth-grade students are encouraged to bring their scheduling packets and four-year plans, which will be distributed during classroom scheduling presentations on January 23.

For additional details or questions, families can contact Audrey Fleck at audrey.fleck@sedubois.k12.in.us.