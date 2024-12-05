The 14th Annual Orleans Christmas on the Square is set for Saturday, December 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in historic Congress Square. The event promises family-friendly holiday activities, including Santa Claus arriving at 5 p.m. on the town’s restored 1926 fire truck. Parents can snap photos with Santa at the decorated bandstand.

Highlights include the free Children’s Christmas Funtime Express train ride, a live nativity, and performances by the Orleans Jr.-Sr. High School Choir and Band. Families can also enjoy a Santa Hat Run/Walk at 5:15 p.m. and horse-drawn carriage rides, weather permitting.

New this year is a free holiday concert featuring Hansol Kim and Sion Park at the Orleans United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The church will also be open that evening for visitors to warm up and reflect.

For more details, contact the Orleans Chamber of Commerce.