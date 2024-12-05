Latest News

CFCC Universal Scholarship Application Now Open Orleans Christmas on the Square Set for Saturday Forest Park Hosts High School Scheduling Night for 8th Graders and Parents January 28 Senator Daryl Schmitt to Serve on Multiple Senate Committees Over $50K Grants Total Given in 2024 to Non-Profits by Jasper Endows Today & Tomorrow

The 14th Annual Orleans Christmas on the Square is set for Saturday, December 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in historic Congress Square. The event promises family-friendly holiday activities, including Santa Claus arriving at 5 p.m. on the town’s restored 1926 fire truck. Parents can snap photos with Santa at the decorated bandstand.

Highlights include the free Children’s Christmas Funtime Express train ride, a live nativity, and performances by the Orleans Jr.-Sr. High School Choir and Band. Families can also enjoy a Santa Hat Run/Walk at 5:15 p.m. and horse-drawn carriage rides, weather permitting.

New this year is a free holiday concert featuring Hansol Kim and Sion Park at the Orleans United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. The church will also be open that evening for visitors to warm up and reflect.

For more details, contact the Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

On By Jared Atkins

Related Post