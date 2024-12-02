Jasper Community Arts is proud to announce a special solo exhibition by former Jasper artist Mark Brosmer, now based in Los Angeles. The exhibition, titled “All Over the Map,” will be on display at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center from December 2024 through February 2025, featuring over 80 captivating paintings.

Brosmer, known for his hyper-realistic style with a surrealist twist, discovered his passion for art at a young age. After initially pursuing psychology at Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana, he shifted to art under the encouragement of his professor. He was among the pioneers who helped establish Fine Art as a major at the college, graduating in 1985 as one of its first art majors. Over the years, Brosmer has honed his craft, earning recognition as a master painter. His work has been praised by publications such as the LA Times for its “big, bold, and surreal” quality.

Reflecting on his artistic journey, Brosmer shared how he overcame early challenges, including numerous rejections, before achieving success in the competitive Los Angeles art scene. His first show, held in a Hollywood photographer’s loft, was unconventional, requiring him to showcase his work under a BIC lighter during a disco party. Today, he exhibits in prestigious galleries, with his work included in the LA Art Association and LACMA’s Art Rental and Sales Gallery.

Brosmer’s art often explores unusual themes, such as clouds confined by man-made devices, blending the ethereal and the tangible. His innovative approach extends to glass block paintings and raindrop-on-window-pane compositions, pushing the boundaries of abstraction within realism.

The exhibition will open with a special event on Thursday, December 5, coinciding with the Annual Holiday Volunteer Thank You Reception. Brosmer will give a Gallery Talk during the First Thursday Reception from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This free event is open to the public.

The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN, welcomes visitors to its galleries Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

For additional information, contact Jasper Community Arts at 812-482-3070. JCA is supported by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.