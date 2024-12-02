Special Olympics Indiana is hosting its State Bowling Tournament this weekend at three bowling facilities in Indianapolis.

More than 1,800 athletes and Unified partners from 52 counties will compete 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Royal Pin Woodland, Royal Pin Western and Royal Pin Expo. Play continues 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Royal Pin Western.

Divisions include assisted ramp, singles and Unified 4-person. The Unified Sports® division includes two Special Olympics athletes alongside two Unified partners.

Bowling is one of the most popular sports offered by Special Olympics Indiana with more than 2,650 individuals and teams taking part in this season.

“The drive and spirit of our athletes really come out at the state tournament,” Special Olympics Indiana President and CEO Jeff Mohler said. “These competitors have been working hard all fall to earn a chance to win a gold medal, and I am excited to see another great weekend of competition.”

There is no charge for spectators at the tournament venues, and media is welcome.

For more information, facility assignments and results, visit:

SOIndiana.org/bowling-tournaments .

Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit part of the global Special Olympics movement, using sports, health, education and leadership programs to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. With more than 19,000 athletes and Unified partners, supported by 10,000 coaches and volunteers, the organization uses sports as a catalyst for social change, exposing inequity and highlighting the abilities of people with intellectual disabilities to break down misperceptions and negative attitudes.

Participating county programs include: