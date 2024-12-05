Heart of Jasper expresses their gratitude for the Genesis 12 donor and the success that has stemmed from New Business Incentive program. Early in 2021, Heart of Jasper was approached by the Dubois County Community Foundation with an opportunity of a lifetime…little did they know what kind of impact this opportunity would have on downtown Jasper. A donor with the Community Foundation wanted to give back to small businesses who were impacted by COVID-19. Knowing the mission of Heart of Jasper, the Community Foundation connected the donor with Heart of Jasper to begin a new partnership called The Genesis 12 Project.

‘The Genesis 12 Project’ is founded on the Biblical principle that “we are blessed SO THAT we will be a blessing to others”, recognizing that God has blessed us in numerous ways. The best way to enjoy and celebrate these blessings is to be a blessing to others.

The Genesis 12 Project acts upon the belief that individuals should not just count their blessings but rather be the blessing other people count on.

Locally, Jasper is blessed to have great small businesses that serve as a bedrock of the community; providing jobs, services, and vitality to many, all while positively contributing to our hometown culture. Small businesses may go through difficult periods of struggles, directly impacting families and the communities around them. We are called to be a blessing where and however we’re able; to help change lives and to make a difference. The Genesis 12 Project was founded to help businesses survive and recover during difficult times and to ensure continued long-term presence and stability in our community.’

In 2021, The Genesis 12 Project helped small businesses survive through COVID by giving $118,000 to 11 downtown businesses. In 2022, the donor provided Heart of Jasper with the opportunity to enhance the program and offer a New Business Incentive to attract new businesses to the downtown. Seven businesses in 2022 received funds from the New Business Incentive. In 2023, 5 businesses received funding and 2 businesses in 2024. In total, the Genesis 12 Donor gave $347,000 to local businesses within downtown Jasper.

“Your generosity and gracious giving has made an incredible difference in downtown Jasper and in the lives of the small business owners. We are forever grateful for the last 4 years. Thank you for being a blessing to all of us in the Heart of Jasper.” States the director of Heart of Jasper, Kate Schwenk.

Heart of Jasper will announce a new project in 2025 that builds upon the work that was established by the New Business Incentive and the support from the Genesis 12 donor.