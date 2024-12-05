With the holiday season approaching, all are welcome to pray with the Benedictine monks. Seating in the Archabbey Church is limited; however, the Christmas services will be live-streamed at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.

Here is the schedule of services. All times are Central Time.

Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24: Tuesday morning Mass will be at 7:30 a.m., Vespers will begin at 5 p.m., and Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25: Mass on Christmas Day will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., and Vespers at 5 p.m.

Thursday-Tuesday, December 26-31: Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1: Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Epiphany of the Lord, Sunday, January 5: Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Mass and Vespers are livestreamed each day in the Archabbey Church at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days. Vespers is livestreamed each day at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Saint Meinrad switchboard at 812-357-6611.