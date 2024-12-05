Pictured L-R: Kenny Speed, Rotary Club President; Manda Combs, ATHENA Chairperson; Jodi Routson, ATHENA Award Recipient; Makayla Lance, Redemption Church Jasper Campus Kids and Student Minister

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently granted Redemption Christian Church $2,000.00 as part of their ATHENA Awards Celebration. This generous grant will significantly contribute to the church’s mission and the well-being of the community. The 2024 ATHENA Award Recipient, Jodi Routson, named Redemption Christian Church and “The Well” student programming as this year’s grant recipient, further amplifying the positive impact of this award.

Redemption Christian Church’s student programming, The Well, focuses on creating a group-based environment where students can meet Jesus, grow in their faith, and invite others to be a part of it. They strive to do this through invitations, decisions, and preparation. Students, regardless of their background or beliefs, are encouraged to join The Well program. They meet weekly to engage in worship and Bible-based messages, hang out in grade—and gender-specific small groups, and have fun with games, activities, and snacks. The program’s inclusive nature ensures that all students feel welcomed and included.

Redemption Church plans to use this grant funding to focus on opportunities to train and equip their staff and volunteers to identify and assist students experiencing mental health challenges. The hope is to create an environment where students feel safe and welcome to share their experiences, which will allow them to grow personally and in their faith.

About Jodi Routson

Jodi is described as someone who demonstrates excellent leadership and has spent her career focused on improving the health of others and designing services that address some of the greatest needs facing our community.

Jodi has invested in her education, including earning a Master of Social Work degree and becoming a licensed social worker. She also received leadership training from the Indiana Hospital Association Management Institute as she moved into leadership roles. She later attained her Master of Business Administration to help expand her leadership skills.

Jodi’s commitment to mental health is unwavering. She was the first psychiatric social worker hired by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, caring for patients in the ER and the inpatient behavioral health unit. She turned that solo role into an eight-person Crisis Intervention Team that provides 24/7 coverage. In her Director of Behavioral Health and Social Work role, she leads the inpatient Behavioral Health Unit, social work services, and the outpatient-based Memorial Counseling Center. Jodi has helped develop and currently leads the social work services provided to the Memorial Family Practice Residency program, which cares for patients and supports resident physicians.

Jodi has been active in her community, chairing the Mental Health Committee of the Dubois County Public Health Partnership, working in many volunteer roles at Redemption Christian Church, and coaching and mentoring the Northeast Dubois Youth Softball elementary and middle school girls. As the Mental Health Committee chair, she worked to combine their efforts with the Suicide Prevention Coalition. Jodi worked to make Mental Health First Aid and Youth Mental Health First Aid training available. She was instrumental in developing the website www.duboiscountyresources.org and the Community Response Team. Jodi’s calming daily mental health tips during the pandemic brought a sense of reassurance when it was most needed.

About the ATHENA Leadership Award

ATHENA was launched in 1982 by Martha Mertz when she realized she was the only female member of her local Chamber of Commerce.

She was convinced her goal to “Create a Balance in Leadership Worldwide” would succeed if women’s strengths and contributions were publicly recognized. Since the program’s inception, more than 8,000 ATHENA awards have been presented in over 500 regions, representing 48 states and 11 countries.

The ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet honors women who have achieved the highest level of professional excellence, contribute time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.

About the Rotary Club of Dubois County

The global Rotary mission focuses on seven key areas to maximize impact in the world and our community by addressing the most critical and widespread humanitarian needs. Those key areas are:

Peace and Conflict Prevention/Resolution Disease Prevention & Treatment Water and Sanitation Maternal and Child Health Basic Education and Literacy Economic and Community Development Environment

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is an active social and service club comprised of dynamic and diverse professionals who make a lasting difference in our community and worldwide. For more information about the club, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or find the club on Facebook or Instagram.