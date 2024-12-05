Vincennes University has announced Nate Myers, vice president and general manager of Cook Polymer Technology and K-Tube Technologies, has taken the oath of office and joined their Board of Trustees on Wednesday, December 4th.

Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Myers to the VU Board. Myers replaces Rick Schach, who retired as a trustee in October. His term expires on October 4th, 2026.

In his more than 20-year career with Cook Medical, Myers has served in multiple roles, including engineering management, operations management, and site/company leadership.

Myers has been active with VU as a Center for Applied Robotics and Automation (CARA) Advisory Board member and through VU’s close relationship with Cook Medical.

Myers also serves on the Rose-Hulman Varsity R Club Board, previously chaired the Board of Meals on Wheels of Bloomington, Indiana, and served on the Ellettsville Council for Youth.

Myers earned a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Strategic Management from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. He graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Myers and his wife, Stacia, have two children and reside in Spencer, Indiana.