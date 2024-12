https://youtu.be/F3kEk_uNqLA

Kaitlyn Neukam joins LaVonne Tisdal, volunteer at the Dubois County Humane Society, to learn how to create Winterized Cat Box Shelters out of styrofoam coolers, tape, and some straw.

Supplies:

Large Styrofoam Cooler

Serrated Knife

Marker

Tape (Duct Tape, Masking Tape, or Clear Shipping Tape)

Scissors

Trash Bag

Straw

You can learn more about the Dubois County Humane Society by visiting their website: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/