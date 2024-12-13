Beaver Dam Amphitheater has announced WE ARE MESSENGERS, Where the Joy Is USA Tour 2025, will be taking place on May 8th, 2025, as part of the 2025 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series. Special guests Austin French and Leanna Crawford are also on the tour.

We Are Messengers has over 550 million career streams, over 3 billion airplay audience, and a multi-week #1 Billboard radio song (“Come What May”), along with six Top 5 and 10 Top 10 Christian Airplay hits with “God Be The Glory,” “Image of God,” “Power,” “Maybe It’s Ok,” “Magnify,” “Point To You,” “Love,” “Everything Comes Alive,” “God With Us,” “This Is Jesus” and “From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World).” The band has had multiple film and TV sync placements on major networks, including Lionsgate, MTV, and CBC.

We Are Messengers has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 45 states and five countries, including selling-out shows in the Netherlands, England, and lead vocalist Darren Mulligan’s native Ireland. The band has toured with TobyMac, Casting Crowns, Phil Wickham, and Brandon Lake, among others, and in 2024, completed a successful global tour that took them around the world, playing to the largest audiences of their career. The Dove-nominated and K-LOVE, Fan Award-winning group, recently released its new 5-song Christmas EP Rejoice! (A Celtic Christmas), featuring the lead single “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.”

Raised as the son of a worship pastor and a music teacher, Austin French’s musical journey began as he gained prominence with a finalist finish on the reality ABC TV show “Rising Star” in 2014. Bursting onto the music scene in 2017, he embraced a Contemporary Christian pop style infused with soul, swiftly climbing the Billboard Christian Songs chart with his debut single, “Freedom Hymn.” His follow-up hit singles, including “Why God,” “Wake Up Sleeper,” “Good Feeling,” and “Jesus Can,” solidified his place in the genre. Most recently, French has been featured on Winter Jam (2023), the Danny Gokey Tour (Fall 2023), and the Big Daddy Weave Tour (Spring 2024).

From a young age, growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Leanna Crawford was inspired by the beauty of God’s creation that surrounded her. Songwriting was her artistic vehicle to navigate her faith, relationships, and questions in a world of insecurities and difficulties. Her latest single, “Still Waters,” a tribute to Crawford’s Great Aunt Maurine, is in the Top 15 on radio and is a top streaming song with multiple viral moments on Leanna’s combined 1.6 million-follower social media platforms. Leanna is married to NBA player Cody Zeller. Her latest album, “Still Waters” (Provident Label Group), was released in 2024 to much critical acclaim.

Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four People, Lower Arena General Admission seats, ADA, and Lawn General Admission. Reserved Tables in sections 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5 include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment, allowing guests to order food & drinks directly from their phones. Reserved tables in sections 6L and 6R do not include table service. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and have access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

There will also be tickets for 20 VIP Reserved Tables are available. These tickets offer the best seats in the house, early entry to the venue at 5:15 PM, early access to merch shopping from 5:15 to 5:30 PM, a 30-minute pre-show Q&A with Darren of We Are Messengers from 5:30 to 6 PM, and a VIP exclusive tour laminate.

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting on Friday, December 13th, 2024, at 10 AM CT, with ticket prices starting at $19.50.

For more details and ticket information visit BeaverDamAmp.com.