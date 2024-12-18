Larry Bruce Moore, age 74, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, at his residence.

He was born on April 21, 1950 in Owensboro to Jesse and Margaret (Cecil) Moore. Larry was a U.S.M.C veteran serving two tours of duty in the Vietnam War. He married Virginia Begle at Mariah Hill on April 25, 1970. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Huntingburg VFW Post #2366 and a life time member of the DAV. Larry enjoyed his profession of being an over-the-road truck driver for 12 years at DMI Furniture and 31 years at Best Chairs and was awarded a special commendation for driving accident free for over 2 million miles. Larry and his wife, Virginia, enjoyed traveling to the Smoky Mountains and in his free time loved to work outside and go fishing. Preceding him in death are his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife, Virginia; two daughters, Jennifer (Keith) Baseden, Jill Moore-Blackgrove, all of Huntingburg; a brother, Mike Moore of Rockport; a sister, Connie (Roger) Carter of Newburgh; and 6 grandchildren, Natalie (Josh) Huff, Kyle Baseden, Madelyn and Michael Lau, Jordyn and Raegan Blackgrove.

Funeral services for Larry Moore will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg on Saturday, December 21st, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at Nass and Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Association or the wishes of the family.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.