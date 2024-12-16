The search is on for exceptional graduates of Jasper High School or Ireland High School who have made significant contributions in their professional fields. Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools is accepting nominations for the Distinguished Alumni recognition.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, nominees must:

Be a graduate of Jasper High School or Ireland High School.

Have demonstrated distinction in their chosen profession or field.

Have graduated at least 20 years prior to nomination (before 2005).

Posthumous awards will not be considered.

Nomination Requirements

Nominations should include:

The nominee’s name.

A brief information paragraph (100 words or less) detailing their notable accomplishments, personal background (such as family details), and why they are deserving of the honor. Submissions may be typed and attached separately.

Completed nominations should be sent to:

Dr. Tracy Lorey

1520 St. Charles Street

Jasper, IN 47546

Email: tlorey@gjcs.k12.in.us

This is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of alumni who have made a lasting impact.